Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares during the quarter. Pulmonx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.06% of Pulmonx worth $75,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. 3,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

