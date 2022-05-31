Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Cuts Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,125 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 572,079 shares of company stock worth $11,510,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.