Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $40.12 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,057 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 2.46% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $40,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

PTGX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

