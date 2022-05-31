Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 999,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

SRSA stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,248. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.