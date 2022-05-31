Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 58,673 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,673 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.92% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 325,706 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314,311 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 308,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 298,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,532 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 29,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,478. The company has a market cap of $967.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

