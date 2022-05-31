Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 988,423 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 988,423 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 4.80% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

KALV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

