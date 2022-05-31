Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Up 3.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 9,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Defense Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

