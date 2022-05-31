Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $4,153,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

