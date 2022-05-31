Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00201129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001227 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00313558 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

