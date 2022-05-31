Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,446,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

