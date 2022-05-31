Delphy Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,963.00 (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $281,841.17 and $23,963.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

