Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DMAN stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 468,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,860. Demand Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
