DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 49,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

