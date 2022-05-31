Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $86.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

