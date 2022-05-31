Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $86.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.