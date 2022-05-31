Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($64.30) to €63.20 ($67.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.84.
Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
