DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce $691.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $663.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.41 million. DexCom posted sales of $595.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.08. The stock had a trading volume of 131,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.29 and its 200-day moving average is $460.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.65, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. DexCom has a 1-year low of $267.57 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,759,189. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DexCom by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 37.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 43.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 23.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

