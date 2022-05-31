dForce Market Capitalization Tops $17.18 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a market cap of $17.18 million and $5.03 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.64 or 1.00005539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,032,332 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.