Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,850 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($54.40) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.67) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,091.18 ($51.76).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,668.50 ($46.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,848.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,806.67. The company has a market cap of £84.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($52.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($47.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,460.03). Insiders acquired 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

