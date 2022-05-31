Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,001. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.49.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 82.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

