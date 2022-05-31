Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 47.5% in May

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 83,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

