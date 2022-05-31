Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.59. 29,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,807. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

