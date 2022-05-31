Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 4,761,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

