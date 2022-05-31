Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 147688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

