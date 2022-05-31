Diker Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Diker Management LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 4.1% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 73,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $684,726.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,214,622.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,548 shares of company stock worth $40,906,066. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

