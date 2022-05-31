Diker Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Diker Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for 0.5% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 58,967 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.67. 20,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

