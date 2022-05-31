Diker Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Confluent comprises about 1.6% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

