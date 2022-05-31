Diker Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Diker Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises 37.4% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diker Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of STERIS worth $54,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STE traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,558. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

