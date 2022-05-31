Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

DLB traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

