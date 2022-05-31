Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.76.

Shares of DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

