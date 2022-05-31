Don-key Price Reaches $0.0377 on Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Don-key has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $127,698.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00216016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007678 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,508,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

