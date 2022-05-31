Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 34.4% in May

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 929,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 575,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.