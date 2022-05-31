Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

DMLP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 1,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.754 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.31%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.