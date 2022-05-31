Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) to announce $224.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.73 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $225.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $934.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.81 million to $987.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.74 million, with estimates ranging from $872.09 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,929. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

