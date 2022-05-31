Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after acquiring an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 363,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,617,000 after acquiring an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 279,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,261. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.