DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTM stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

