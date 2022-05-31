DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Further, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. Stock outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting GBS segment revenues. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical issues. Also, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall performance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.93.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.08 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

