Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.82

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 2849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

The stock has a market cap of $959.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

