Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $12.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $252,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.82. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

