Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.62 Million

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $178.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.06 million and the lowest is $176.43 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $150.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $723.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.13 million to $733.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $801.19 million, with estimates ranging from $781.86 million to $831.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

EBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

