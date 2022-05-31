Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EAST remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

