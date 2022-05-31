EasyFi (EZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $1.63 million and $234,894.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

