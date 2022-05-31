Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.61% of Waters worth $138,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $335.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.