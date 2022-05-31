Eaton Vance Management Buys 13,050 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Truist Financial worth $185,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

