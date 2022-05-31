Eaton Vance Management Buys 99,495 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,495 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $156,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

LIN opened at $329.63 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.