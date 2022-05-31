Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $123,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

