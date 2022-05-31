Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $145,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

