Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,063 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $102,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.73 and its 200 day moving average is $204.00. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.96 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

