Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $105,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

