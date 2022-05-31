Eaton Vance Management Sells 161,204 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Eaton worth $163,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

