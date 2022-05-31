Eaton Vance Management Sells 191,949 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 191,949 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.26% of Boston Scientific worth $159,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

